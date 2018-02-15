Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global PCB design software market in a new report titled “PCB Design Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. The global PCB design software market is anticipated to grow from US$ 1,409.3 Mn in 2016 to US$ 4,755.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2016-2026). In this report, the global PCB design software market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates.

PCB design software is used by engineers for designing the printed circuit board on a device, using various features that aim to address issues an engineer faces such as those related to signal and power integrity, while designing a PCB and ease the overall designing process. PCB design software is integrated with other related software such as PLM, which helps engineers to better understand designs and layouts of PCBs.

Need to ease the design process and growing complexity of circuits are factors anticipated to drive growth of the global PCB design software market over the forecast period. Growth in the end-user industries are further expected to push the demand for global PCB design software market during the forecast period. However, rapid introduction of new technologies and pirated software are major challenges expected to be faced by market players in the global PCB design software market during the forecast period.

Segmentation highlights

The overall global PCB design software market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

The section – market analysis, by type, comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of type and presents an in-depth analysis of the market size in terms of value for 2016-2026. In 2015, the mainstream software segment dominated the global PCB design software market, followed by the high-end software segment. Moreover, mainstream software segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period in the global PCB design software market in terms of revenue, followed by high-end software segment.

The section – market analysis by end-user, analyses the global PCB design software market on the basis of types of end-users in the global PCB design software market and the data is provided in terms of value for 2016-2026. The defence industry segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.4% in terms of value during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, consumer electronics industry segment and defence industry segment together accounted for around half of the revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and consumer electronics industry is expected to dominate the global PCB design software market throughout the forecast years.

Regional projections

The section – market analysis by region, includes an in-depth country level analysis of all global regions namely, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa, provides market data in terms of value for 2016-2026. In 2015, market in North America region dominated the overall global PCB design software market, followed by the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region. The PCB design software market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is forecast to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Vendor insights

Key players reported in this study on the global PCB design software market include Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation, Zuken Inc., Altium LLC, ANSYS, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., WestDev Ltd. and Autodesk Inc.