An adhesive is a material that is used to bond two surfaces together. It is a non-metallic material that connects two surfaces/substrates with adhesive and cohesive forces. Adhesive forces are employed to keep the adhesive as well as substrate together, while cohesive forces maintain the molecular attraction within the adhesive. Cold seal is a sealing process implemented by an application of pressure at room temperature with usage of no heat or minimal heat. Cold seal adhesives are water-based emulsion polymers that form a strong bond at room temperature with the least pressure. They are special category of pressure-sensitive adhesive. They are also referred as self-seal or cohesive seals. Cold seal adhesives are manufactured using a composition of copolymers and natural rubber latex. Such composition exhibits enhanced properties such as excellent printability, low odor, aggressive tack or low tack, product resistance, and longer shelf life.

The global cold seal adhesives market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for packaging in food and bakery, hygiene, and medical industries. Cold seal adhesives offer properties such as aroma retention and heat insulation; therefore, demand for cold seal adhesives has been increasing. Rise in consumption of cold seal adhesives in the printing industry is expected to fuel the market. Cold seal adhesives are employed in branding and labelling of goods due to their excellent printing ability. Furthermore, increase in per capita income and rise in awareness about health care are boosting the cold seal adhesives market in developing economies. New emerging applications and increasing demand for lightweight products are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the cold seal adhesives market. However, volatility in feedstock prices and implementation of regulations against volatile organic compounds are likely to hamper the cold seal adhesives market.

In terms of application, the cold seal adhesives market can be divided into envelopes, seal bags, bandages, wrappers, labels, and others. The wrappers segment holds significant share of the cold seal adhesives market, owing to excellent shear stability for good coat-ability. Cold seal adhesives are primarily used for packaging purpose. They are used in bandages due to their characteristic of easy cleaning up process as compared to natural latex products.

Based on end-use industry, the cold seal adhesives market can be segmented into food and bakery, hygiene, medical, and others. Cold seal adhesives are widely used in the food and bakery industry owing to their rapid adhering and peeling properties. They are used for snack food packaging, frozen food packaging, and confectionary packaging in order to retain the food bearing properties and ensure longer shelf life. Cold seal adhesives are also designed for packaging heat-sensitive food items such as candies, ice creams, and chocolates. The hygiene segment accounts for key share of the cold seal adhesives market due to the increase in demand for protective packaging.

