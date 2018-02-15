DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Artemisinin Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Artemisinin market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Artemisinin Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Extraction from Artemisia annua

• Semisynthetic Artemisinin

Global Artemisinin Market: Application Segment Analysis

• Antimalarial Injections

• Antimalarial Tablets

Global Artemisinin Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

• Sanofi

• KPC Pharmaceuticals

• Guangxi xiancaotang

• Guilin Pharmaceutical

• Natural Bio-engineering

• BIONEXX

• CAT KHANH

• BEEPZ

• Novanat Bioresource

• Kerui nanhai

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Artemisinin Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Artemisinin Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Artemisinin Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

