It looks like a great start for 2018 and UK professionals and 2018 as a whole, with application rates soaring by an amazing 35.16% in January 2018 according to recruitment software provider, Recruitive.

Figures released from the Staffordshire based company show that job vacancies also rose by a staggering 55.09% during this period. Findings indicate that despite professionals remaining cautious about moving jobs in recent months, many are now ready to make their move.

The statistics also highlighted key sectors across the UK which have experienced a soar in applications during January, including Accounting (up by 79.87%), IT (up by 79.09%) and Sales (up by 66.72%).

Sarah Tipton, Executive Assistant at Recruitive comments: “It’s great to see that candidates are positive and actively seeking new roles for 2018. Businesses also remained confident in January and the promising rise in numbers of vacancies is particularly good news.”

Sarah continues: “With applications continually on the increase our recruitment software is already helping UK employers reduce the significant time and cost involved with recruiting, whilst enhancing the candidate journey and improving application rates.”

For more information regarding Recruitive’s software solutions please call 0345 600 0550 or visit www.recruitive.com