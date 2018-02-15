In terms of volume, a CAGR of 6.9% has been slated for the global foodservice packaging market throughout the forecast period (2017-2026), according to a new Fact.MR report. Worldwide sales of foodservice packaging are poised to account for over US$ 170,000 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

Request for Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=465

With surging health-consciousness among consumers across the globe, numerous commercial as well as non-commercial foodservice outlets, with healthy and nutritious meal offerings, have emerged since the recent past, enabling consumers in curbing their calorie intake. This is further creating the need for efficient & effective packaging solutions in the foodservice settings. Additionally, changing consumer demand patterns regarding food packaging, growing preference for ready-to-eat foods, and increasing emphasis on utilization of convenient packaging have fuelled demand for foodservice packaging. Players in the foodservice packaging market have been introducing innovative packaging solutions for takeaway & home delivery food. These players have been implementing many innovations in foodservice packaging that include compostable and biodegradable packaging. In the recent past, corrugated packaging has gained huge traction in the foodservice sector on the back of their thermal properties, prevention of food products from releases & spills, and the ability to retain freshness of food for extended duration. Many players in the market have also commenced introducing sustainable foodservice packaging solutions, meanwhile constantly investing in R&D activities associated with recyclable & reusable packaging materials.

9 Key Future Projections of Foodservice Packaging Market for the Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)

1- North America will continue to hold the largest market share, with sales pegged to exceed 15,500 ‘000 tons by 2026-end. Sales of foodservice packaging products in North America are set to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2026.

2- Foodservice packaging sales in Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to account for nearly similar shares of the market by 2026-end. However, sales in APEJ will record a relatively faster growth than those in Europe through 2026.

3- On the basis of product type, plates will remain dominant in the market, succeeded by cups. Sales of these two foodservice packaging products are collectively estimated to exceed 21,000 ‘000 tons by 2026-end.

4- The market shares of bowls and shallow trays among products are poised to remain approximately equal by 2026-end. In addition, clamshell containers are likely to prevail as fast-selling products in the market.

5- Among packaging materials, polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester) is expected to retain its largest share of the market during the forecast period. However, sales of aluminum and molded fiber are set to record a relatively faster growth in the market through 2026.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/465/foodservice-packaging-market

6- Polypropylene and clay-coated cardboard are expected to register a parallel sales growth through 2026. Demand for these two packaging materials will witness a slight decline between 2017 and 2026.

7- Foodservice outlets will continue to be the most lucrative application of foodservice packaging. Foodservice packaging will also record significant sales for application in alcoholic beverages and takeaway meals during the forecast period.

8- Alcoholic beverages and ready-to-drink beverages will remain fast-expanding applications of foodservice packaging.

9- Thermoforming is anticipated to remain preferred among fabrication type for foodservice packaging, followed by die cutting.

Fact.MR’s report has listed key players that are fuelling expansion of the global food service packaging market, which include DS Smith, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Stanpac Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, D&W Fine Pack, Pactiv LLC, Linpac Packaging, Genpak, LLC, and Huhtamaki Oyj.

Request Discount on This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=465

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized Food & Beverages market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/