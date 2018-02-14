Working Wear Ltd. recently announced that they will be supplying hi-visibility clothes for workers in the UK. This online store has already created a stellar reputation by providing both men and women’s uniforms, workwear and accessories. With high visibility clothing, the store aspires to become the one-stop shop for working professionals across all sectors and industries.

“We were already dealing in workwear and uniforms, and so, offering hi-visibility clothing seemed like a natural addition to our inventory. Our hi-visibility garment range is strictly made from 100% polyester and made available in colours that can be easily spotted”, said a senior executive of the company.

He further added, “Our hi vis workwear range conforms to the 89/686/EEC directive and is Class 2 approved. The vests come with velcro fastening for added safety.” He continued, “Our selection of hi-visibility clothing also includes trousers, mesh vests, t-shirts, coveralls and more, in bright orange, green, blue, yellow and red.”

Working Wear Ltd.’s selection of hi vis clothing is made available in various sizes and can be customised as per individualised requirements. The company offer customers 5 options to pay for their order.