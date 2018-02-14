One of the most common home insurance claims is water damage. Homeowners seeking assistance in making the most of their claims for water damage can approach United States Adjusters.

[Coral Springs, 02/14/2018] — When homeowners file a home insurance claim, one of the common causes they mention is water damage. According to the Insurance Services Office (ISO), claims due to water damage are the second biggest insurance claims after hail and wind damage. In such cases, United States Adjusters can step in to ensure that the insurance claim is processed with due diligence and haste.

Moreover, the Insurance Information Institute (III) reports that the percentage of water damage claims is rising while the other causes of damage either decreased or stayed consistent. This has led to many people asking many questions regarding water damage.

Common Questions on Water Damage

An article by The Balance shares a few of the most common questions related to water damage:

• Does insurance cover water damage from a leaking roof?

• Will insurance cover damage from a leaking toilet?

• Does home insurance cover water damage from a water leak?

The answer to these questions will depend on these factors:

• The type of water damage (accidental, sudden, or gradual)

• The source of the water damage

• The type of insurance policy carried by the homeowner

The article adds that insurance does not usually cover gradual water damage. Moreover, the insurance provider may deny the claim if the reason for the damage is not accidental or sudden.

Helping Homeowners with Water Damage Claims

Homeowners seeking assistance with their water damage claims can come to United States Adjusters. The company is knowledgeable in the policy language and coverage for flood and water damage. It has adjusted thousands of flood and water claims successfully, thanks to its team of experienced and qualified adjusters.

Additionally, United States Adjusters knows how to maximize pipe break claim settlements, flood damage, and water damage. The company helps clients obtain the fair amount they deserve from their insurance provider for their damaged property.

About United States Adjusters

United States Adjusters is a nationwide insurance public adjuster that has insurance appraisers, loss consultants, and public adjusters located throughout the country. The company holds itself to the highest standards possible. It is a member of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA).

