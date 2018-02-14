United Kingdom Organic Food Beverage Market

Global organic food and beverage market by retail sales, land under organic agriculture and total volume of organic food produce. Aspects such as market segmentation (by type, regions and product categories), organic food market segmentation (packed and unpacked organic food) organic beverages market segmentation (packed and unpacked organic beverages), by Americas market segmentation (product categories, arable crops and permanent crops), by Europe market segmentation (product categories, arable crops and permanent crops), by APAC market segmentation (product categories, arable crops and permanent crops), by Middle East & Africa (product categories, arable crops and permanent crops), snapshot on 5 developed and 5 emerging country markets including their market size, pricing analysis, consumer preferences, production hotspots and competition scenario and market segmentation by distribution channel, competitive landscape of major players including WhiteWave Foods, Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Aurora Organic Dairy, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Organic Valley, Eden Foods, Cliff Bar & Company, Newman’s Own, Amy’s kitchen, and others.

February 2018 | Global News

• Value Share of developed regions including Americas is declining in the overall organic food and beverage market owing to fast pace increase in emerging markets especially in APAC. This is on account of mounting population of Millennial in China, India and Australia.

• Organic coffee and tea segment has been the fastest growing category with a double digit five year CAGR in review period followed by Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry Products demonstrating similar growth.

• Americas led by the United States and Canada comprise of more than half of the global market in terms of value. WhiteWave Foods and Hain Celestial Group have been the largest players in the market which are operating famous brands including Horizon Organic and Earth’s Best.

Growth in global organic food and beverage market will be facilitated by increasing production facilities and expanding geographical presence of major manufacturers, intensifying distribution channels, expansion of online organic food and beverage retailing, new product launches, government initiative to promote organic product consumption through subsidies to farmers and rise in consumption of organic baby products.

APAC and Middle East & Africa regions including countries such as India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and UAE, have been projected to move from infancy stage in the review period to growth stage in the forecast period. Many new product lines and brands have been projected to launch during the forecast period. For instance, in India, Siri and Sretha organic brand will be launched, selling certified organic food products including Horse gram, green gram, black gram and chilli. APAC region has been projected to observe double digit growth with India and China being the fastest growing markets. Rising disposable income and growing awareness of organic production methods will be fuelling demand for organic foods in APAC. The Chinese market has amplified significantly over the past few years partly because of the high incidence of food scares, such as rotten meat, sewage oil and contaminated beef and pork. People in the country would be replacing such conventional products with their organic counterparts.

The Indian market has also been showing accelerated growth. Similar to China, a burgeoning middle-class has been willing to pay a premium for organic foods perceived to be healthier and safer than conventional foods. Moreover, the announcement by the Indian government recently of a common organic logo and domestic regulation has been expected to boost consumer confidence. Furthermore, several organic food companies such as Inner Mongolia Shengmu High-Tech Dairy Company, the largest organic dairy company in China have been attracting huge investments. Organic baby food represents huge opportunity in Middle East region. The market is import oriented which further presents great prospects for global exporters around the world. Majority of demand from this region is likely to arise from Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Evolving organic agricultural techniques including introduction of new variety of hybrid seeds, regenerative agriculture, Mixed Stocking, Ley Farming, under-sowing and rock powder have been anticipated to provide the required boost in future.

Ken Research in its latest study, “Global Organic Food and Beverage Market by Product Categories (Organic Fruits and Vegetables, Organic Dairy Products, Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry, Organic Bread and Bakery, Organic Tea and Coffee)-Outlook To 2022”, suggests that the demand for organic food and beverage products would continue to grow owing to rising awareness about health benefits from organic product consumption, launch of various new products and growth in demand for organic baby food products and expanding sales through internet portals.

Keywords

Global Organic Food Beverage Market

World Organic Food Industry

Global Organic Food Retail Market

Global Organic Beverage Retail Market

Global Organic Food Production Volume

Organic Farming Market

Organic Food Production Volume

Global Organic Food Production Volume

Americas Organic Food Beverage Market

Americas Organic Food Market

Americas Organic Beverage Market

Americas Organic Food Retail Market

Americas Organic Beverage Retail Market

Americas Organic Food Production Volume

Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

Organic Dairy Market Trends

Organic Meat, Fish, Poultry Market

Organic Break Market Growth

Organic Bakery Market

Organic Coffee Market

Organic Tea Market

Organic Milk Market

USA Organic Food Beverage Market

Canada Organic Food Beverage Market

Germany Organic Food Beverage Market

France Organic Food Beverage Market

Italy Organic Food Beverage Market

United Kingdom Organic Food Beverage Market

India Organic Food Beverage Market

China Organic Food Beverage Market

Australia Organic Food Beverage Market

Saudi Arabia Organic Food Beverage Market

Value Chain Organic Food Market

Value Chain Organic Beverage Market

Major Companies Organic Food Industry

Future Organic Food Beverage Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/general-food/global-organic-food-beverage-market/143540-11.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249