WHAT: On Tuesday, February 20th, 2018, The Smoke Shop’s newest location in Seaport is forgetting the dreary winter weather and teaming up with Plantation Rum and DJ Brother Cleve to transform into a tropical paradise for one night only.

Beginning at 9:00PM, guests can enjoy music from DJ Brother Cleve while sipping on Tiki drinks featuring Plantation Rum and feasting on a special menu created by Pitmaster Andy Husbands. Menu highlights include a Whole Hog prepared Polynesian-style with pineapple and Plantation Rum glaze, Loco Moco Rice with edamame, smoked sweet peppers and onions with smoked pineapple, Cold Smoked Tuna Poke and Manapua stuffed with char sui.

Tickets are required to attend The Smoke Shop BBQ-Seaport Tiki Party on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 and are available for $20 per person at www.tikibbq.eventbrite.com or at the restaurant on February 20th while supplies last. For more information on The Smoke Shop BBQ visit http://www.thesmokeshopbbq.com.

WHERE: Smoke Shop BBQ Seaport | 343 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210

WHEN: Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 | 9:00PM to 11:30PM

MENU:

Whole Hog

Polynesian-style with Pineapple and a Plantation Rum Glaze

Loco Moco Rice

Edamame, Smoked Sweet Peppers and Onions with Smoked Pineapple

Cold Smoked Tuna Poke

Huri Huri Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Taro Root Slaw

Manapua

Stuffed with Char Sui