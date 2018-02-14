Paris, France — 13 February 2018 — Acting International is an organization that aims to provide high quality services for the students from all over the globe that want to study acting in France. There isn’t a better place than to become a professional actor than in the capital that has started it all hundreds of years ago. The culture of the ecole de theatre has been passed down through generations and the theater and cinema is in the blood of the Frenchmen.

The cours de theatre paris is an affordable tuition alternative for most people that have decided to take the step into the right direction. It’s an unforgettable journey through the colorful environment that is currently the acting scene in one of the most lively countries out there. At the ecole de theatre paris, students are surrounded by peers from all over the world that are as dedicated as them and want to achieve the ultimate mastery at the trade of acting. These people can easily grow together in this rich environment that is both unique and breathtaking.

Learning more about the courses that can be taken right now in Paris is the ultimate step into the right direction. The web site contains a wealth of information about the teachers, the theaters and also about the classes that are going to become the main course for this undertaking. This cours de theatre has been highly rated on third party web sites that are accepting reviews and testimonials. People are happy with what they have invested their hard earned money and think that the is a profession for the future. The ecole de theatre is truly an amazing and universal place to be part of.

Students from all over the globe are coming to the cours de theatre paris to take their first steps in acting or even as to improve their existing skills and polish them up to achieve a superiority that their peers have never even dreamed of. There is no acting tuition as one can find in the ecole de theatre paris — the prices are affordable, the teachers are dedicated and the environment is plentiful for all of those that are hoping to get an Academy Award down the road. Be sure to check out the offer while it’s still active because the number of spots is limited.

Contact:

Company: Acting International

Web site: acting-international.com

tel: 01 42 00 06 79

fax: 01 42 00 16 71

Address: 15 rue Ambroise Thomas, 75009