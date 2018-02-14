“The circuit”, a 2-day Talent Hunt Program of Dancing and Singing was organized under the aegis of Mumbai-based socio-cultural organization on 13th and 14th February at 7.00 PM at Apollo Foundation Theatre at Film Nagar, Hyderabad.

Nearly 150 people took part in this event. Coincidentally, “Ghoomer Dance” performance was rendered by Pragya Jain who hails from the land of ghoomer. Pragya has varied interests in photography, music, and soft skills training. In the past, she delivered similar dancing performances at Oxfam national level events.

that explore the world of art and culture. It is an effort to promote every form of art and culture that interests you. Folk to pop or street to classics or films to theatre all would be celebrated at the circuit. to reveal and enhance the underlying identity.

Headed by Ms Sujatha Sen Reddy, The Circuit cordially invites every dance lover to come and watch the Talent Hunt Program of Dancing and Ghoomer Dance performance by Pragya Jain.

a motivational talk been a part of the program by speaker & an entrepreneur Mr. Rahul Jain, he has delivered a wide range of ‘Life Skills’ programs in colleges, Business schools, corporates and various institutions across the country over the last decade. He has an undying spirit and passion for inspiring people.

About The Circuit: The Circuit is a social platform that encourages the hidden creativity of art and culture. It works on promoting all forms of art and culture that endear music and dance lovers. The Circuit runs classes for the selected people, grooms them, and introduces them to the film industry.

