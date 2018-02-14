Poor communication is considered the main reason for the divorce of couples, based on a survey. The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health offers couples therapy to help partners effectively communicate.

[WESTPORT, 02/14/2017] — A survey from YourTango.com, a lifestyle website about love and relationships, confirmed what counselors knew the entire time. The study found that the solution to keeping divorce at bay lies in how effective couples communicate with each other.

Communication Issues that Lead to Divorce

The website polled a hundred mental health professionals on the number one thing that leads to a divorce. The survey revealed that communication problems were the most common factor, followed by the spouses’ inability to fix conflicts. University of Washington Professor Emeritus John Gottman has suggested four types of communication problems that could result in divorce:

1. Stonewalling, which is the complete refusal to communicate

2. Defensiveness

3. Contempt

4. Criticism of the Personality of the Spouse

Resolving Communication Issues with Couples Therapy

Couples willing to overcome any hurdles in communication and work out their conflicts together can sign up for couple’s therapy at The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH). With the support and guidance of the center’s therapists, couples can improve their understanding of each other and come together to rise above the barriers in their relationship.

The couple’s therapy of CCBH combines goal-oriented, evidence-based treatments as well as supplemental therapies to help couples reach a resolution. The center incorporates emotion-focused therapy, dialectic behavior therapy (DBT), and cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) in its approach to relationship counseling.

About The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a private group practice that provides individualized and comprehensive mental health services in a serene, warm, and health-oriented atmosphere. Apart from helping couples, the center works with families, adults, adolescents, and children, and offer training and consultation to communities and other professionals. A team of therapists lends its support, expertise, and resources to help people recover from behavioral, emotional, or mental disorders.

Visit http://ccbhtherapy.com/ for more details.