[SARASOTA, 02/14/2018] – Sand Dollar Boat Rentals offers affordable boat rentals for fun sight-seeing opportunities throughout Florida. Its boats can take tourists around the coast to see the beauty of the Sunshine State’s surf and sand. The company offers boats for rent to explore Key Largo, New Smyrna Beach, St. John River, and Sarasota.

The company takes pride in its rentals for Sarasota, which is consistently one of Florida’s top-rated tourist spots.

The Beauty of Sarasota

Among Florida’s tourist spots, Sarasota County is always in the top ranks. In fact, Sarasota Magazine reports that in 2017, over 1.2 million visitors stayed in the county. This was a 4.2% increase compared to the previous year.

The fine, white sand and tranquil blue waters are its main attractions. It boasts three renowned beaches: Siesta Beach, Crescent Beach, and Turtle Beach.

The place offers more than just sea and sand, though. Vogue Magazine reports that the county is home to fine mid-century architecture. It also has a vibrant food scene and famous cultural attractions like the Sarasota Museum of Art and the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The Beach Experience

Outdoor enthusiasts would love the adventure that Sarasota offers, especially if they take advantage of the boat rentals from Sand Dollar Boat Rentals. The company has more than 40 boats ready to take passengers on a ride across the west coast.

The company’s boat rentals can be used for a wide range of water activities, such as fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, wakeboarding, water skiing, or just relaxing. Docking is not a problem, too, as there are many restaurants that passengers can pull up to while on the waters.

With Sand Dollar Boat Rentals, tourists would have a wonderful beach experience at Sarasota.

About Sand Dollar Boat Rentals

Sand Dollar Boat Rentals is one of the best boat rental companies in Florida. It provides boats in key locations in the state. With a diverse fleet of boats, it caters to a wide range of water activities. It takes pride in its fun and affordable services.

For more information, visit https://www.sanddollarboatrentals.com.