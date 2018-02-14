Market Highlight:

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global IT Asset Management Software Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a huge growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2027).

The Global IT Asset Management Software Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the increasing competition in the cloud computing stage. This competition is further prompting the developers to develop state of the art ITAM software solutions.

IT Asset Management Software refers to those software which are being used to monitor the IT assets in the organization. This software plays very vital role in the cost minimization and excess purchase of IT Assets. It involves the identification and deep collection of information about hardware and software which are being used in the organization and helps in the purchase decision. Currently this market has seen marvellous growth as every organization needs IT products for effective process and this software helps to monitor the IT Assets.

There is a potential scope for ITAM software Solutions to evolve further ahead of maintaining static inventory spreadsheets for desktops, laptops and servers to software, contracts and maintenance agreements and should empower IT departments to self-sufficiently manage the whole IT gamut effortlessly, states the MRFR Research Analyst while discussing upon the Market Analysis.

IT Asset Management Software Market is predominantly driven by the shift of IT Sectors towards the centralized automation of IT infrastructure. This shift is attributed the evolving Cloud intervention that has initially changed the mode of operation in the sector.

The prominent players in the market of IT Asset Management Software are ServiceNow, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), BMC Software Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), HP Inc. (US), Oracle Corp (US), Dell Inc. (US), LANDESK Software (US), Samanage Ltd. (US), Symantec Corp. (US), among others.

Regional Analysis

Currently North America is dominating the market of IT Asset Management Software Market with the largest market share due to support from the US and Canada as these countries are well developed. Europe stands as second position in prospect of market share due to the heavy industrialization in past couple of years in various countries that belongs to this region. IT Asset Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with a substantial CAGR and expected to reach to astronomical amounts by the end of forecasted period. Currently Asia-Pacific holds a considerable market share.

IT Asset Management Software Market – Segments

For the Better understanding of this report the Global IT Asset Management Software Market has been segmented in to 3 key dynamics.

Segmentation By Types : Comprises Hardware Asset Management And Software Asset Management

Segmentation By Deployment: Comprises On-Premise IT Asset Management Software, Cloud-Based IT Asset Management Software and Hybrid IT Asset Management Software.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.