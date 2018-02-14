Market Scenario
Innovation and the numerous benefits such as flexibility, disaster recovery, automatic software updates and others; provided by the cloud technology has boosted the adoption of cloud services. The enterprises and industries are adopting cloud services on a large scale as it is cost efficient and provides high performance. According to the analysis, to sustain the technological advancements of cloud technology and the penetration of IoT, there has been a great demand for IoT managed services. Cloud services are coupled with cyber security threats. Rising adoption of cloud services is also leading to the requirement of data security services. There has been a recent news dated February 26, 2017; about Avnet, the leading global technology distributor partnered with AT&T to integrate IoT managed services with cloud applications and deliver it impeccably into their IoT solution stack. The IoT managed services are industry specific therefore many organizations prefer IoT managed services for their specified requirements. However, security has been a major concern in all the sectors and the IoT managed service for IoT security assessments is the best solution available in the market.
The Global IoT Managed Services Market is expected to reach at USD 84.12 billion with 24.48% of CAGR from 2016 to 2022.
Segments:
Global IoT Managed Services Market, By Services
- Network Management
- Security Management
- Device Management
- Infrastructure Management
- Others
Global IoT Managed Services Market, By End Users
- Automotive and Transport
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global IoT Managed Services Market, By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
Key Players:
- Accenture Plc. (Ireland)
- Cisco System Inc. (U.S)
- Google Inc. (U.S)
- Apple Inc. (U.S)
- AT & T Inc. (U.S)
- Intel Corporation (U.S)
- Microsoft Corporation (U.S)
- HP Inc. – (U.S)
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S)
- Qualcomm Inc. (U.S)
Regional Analysis:
IoT Managed Services has a high penetration across the globe. The global IoT Managed Services market is analyzed on the basis of region into different regions as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world (ROW). North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the IoT Managed Services Market. The technological advancements and early adoption of IoT Managed Services in this region has resulted in the highest market share in the IoT Managed Services market.
