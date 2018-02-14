Insulated Packaging Market 2018

Key Players

The key players of global insulated packaging market are Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (U.S.), Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Exeltainer (Spain), American Aerogel Corporation (U.S.), Thermal Packaging Solutions (Australia), TemperPack (U.S.), Insulated Products Corp (U.S), and Davis Core & Pad Co.(U.S.)

Market Scenario

An insulated material is the combination of materials that have low thermal conductivity and reduce or prevent the transmission of heat. Various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics depend heavily on insulated packaging to protect the product from fire or explosion. Products in these industries needs proper packaging because they are subjected to extreme weather conditions, and pressure while transportation.

The key driver for the growth of insulated packaging market is the rising disposable income, and the growth in packaging industry. This has led to a rise in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and their safety. Other growth drivers for this market are the retailers who mainly focus on the delivering the product safely to the local market. The growth in the packaging industry will result in the increased use of insulated packaging, which will indirectly result in the growth of this market.

Study Objectives of Insulated Packaging Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global insulated packaging market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global insulated packaging Market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market segmented by material, by packaging type, by application, and by region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global insulated packaging market.

Regional Analysis of Insulated Packaging Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising middle class population, increase in disposable income, and increase in FMCG sector. The growth of countries such as Japan, India, U.K., and Brazil is mainly due to the improved condition of economy and increasing concern for the product safety. Europe is the second largest market due to the rapid growth in the parent packaging market.

Intended Audience

Insulated packaging manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Insulated Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

