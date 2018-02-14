Indonesia Healthcare Market Outlook to 2022 – by Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Pharmacy Chains, Medical Device Segment” provides information on market size for Indonesia Healthcare, hospital, pharmaceutical, pharmacy retail, clinical laboratory and medical devices. The report covers aspects such as healthcare market segment (by hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and clinical laboratory), hospital market segment (by public & private hospitals, by general & specialty hospitals and by region), pharmaceutical market segment (by therapeutic segment, by domestic & international players, by generic & patented drug, by OTC & prescription drugs, by domestic sales & exports and by region), pharmacy retail market segment (by pharmacies & drugstores and by region), clinical laboratory market segment (by type of clinical laboratory, by type of private independent laboratory, by type of customer, by payer, by type of test and by region) and medical device market segment (by type of medical device, by type of medical consumables, by end user and by procurement), competitive landscape of major Hospitals (Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk Pt, Siloam Hospitals, PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya, Sarana Meditama, Rumah Sakit Pondok Indah, Surya Husadha, Jakarta Eye Center), pharmaceutical companies (PT Kalbe Farma, PT Sanbe Farma, PT SOHO Global Health, PT Dexa Medica, PT Pharos, PT Kimia Farma, PT Tempo Scan Pacific, PT Merck), Pharmacy Retail (Guardian Pharmacy, Kimia Farma, Apotek K-24, A S Watsons, Century Healthcare), Diagnostic Laboratories (Prodia, Kimia Farma Diagnostika, Pramita, Cito, BioMedika, Parahita), Medical Devices Companies (GE Healthcare Indonesia, Siemens Indonesia, Philips Indonesia, PT Mensa Binasukses, PT Transmedic Indonesia). The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Indonesia Healthcare Market Overview

Indonesia Healthcare market revenue has increased from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017. The healthcare market has increased on the account of increasing healthcare facilities, innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturers and clinical laboratory services and expansion of pharmacy retail chains across the country.

Market Segmentation

Indonesia Hospital Market

Indonesia Hospital Market grew from USD ~ million in the year 2012 to USD ~ million in the year 2017. Public hospitals have accounted for ~% of the number of hospitals on account of the increase in the government budget allocation on healthcare. Private hospitals have registered ~% of the total hospitals in Indonesia in 2016 as the demand for modern medicine and specialist services increased in the country.

By General and Specialty Hospitals: General hospitals have accounted for ~% of the total number of hospitals whereas specialty hospitals which include hospitals such as mental hospital, leprosy hospital, eye hospital and others have registered ~% of the total number of hospitals.

Indonesia Pharmaceutical Market

Indonesia Pharmaceutical market has registered an increase in the revenue at a CAGR of ~% from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017.

By Therapeutic Segment: Anti-infective drug sale has contributed to the largest share of ~% in the revenue share of Indonesia Pharmaceutical industry in 2017. This is followed by Gastrointestinal and metabolism drugs with ~%, cardiovascular system drugs with ~%, Central Nervous system drugs with ~%, Respiratory system drugs with ~%, Musculoskeletal system drugs with ~%, dermatology drugs with ~%, genitourinary and hormonal drugs with ~%, blood related drugs with ~%, oncology with ~% and rest of the therapeutic segments with ~% of the revenue share in 2017.

By Domestic and International Players: Domestic players have accounted for ~% of the revenue in Indonesia pharmaceutical market in 2017 driven by the implementation of JKN (National Health Insurance System) in 2014. International players have captured ~% of the revenue share in 2017 driven by favorable government norms for foreign ownership.

By Generic and Patented Drug: Generic drugs have accounted for the major revenue share of ~% in 2017 driven by the increased demand from government run hospitals and clinics. The share of patented drugs has increased from ~% in 2013 to ~% in 2017. Further, ethical generic drugs have accounted for ~% of Indonesia generic drug market revenue in 2017 followed by free sale drugs with ~% and unbranded drug sale with ~%.

Indonesia Pharmacy Retail Market

Indonesia pharmacy retail market revenue has escalated from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017 at a CAGR of ~%.

By Pharmacies and Drugstores: Pharmacies have registered ~% of the revenue share in Indonesia pharmacy retail market 2017 driven by higher margins and wider portfolio of pharmacies. The drugstores which are licensed to sell only medicinal drugs have accounted for ~% in 2017

By Region: West Java has accounted for ~% of the total number of pharmacies and drugstores located in Indonesia in 2015 driven by high population in the region and presence of generic drug manufacturers. This is followed by East Java with ~%, Central Java with ~%, Jakarta with ~% and North Sumatra with ~% of the pharmacies and drugstores in Indonesia in 2015. Rest of Indonesia has accounted for ~% of the drugstores.

Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market

Indonesia clinical laboratory market increased from USD ~ million in 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017 at a CAGR of ~%.

By Type of Laboratory: The public clinical labs have accounted for ~% of the revenue share in Indonesia clinical laboratory market in 2017. Private hospital labs have accounted for ~% in 2017 and private independent labs with ~% of the overall market.

By Type of Private Independent Laboratory: The laboratory chains such as Prodia, Kimia Farma Diagnostik, Pramita, Cito, BioMedika and Parahita have together accounted for ~% of revenue the overall private independent laboratory market in 2016. Single independent labs have contributed to their lower revenue share of ~% due to their restricted geographic presence.

By Type of Tests in Private Independent Laboratory: Routine tests have accounted for ~% of the revenue in Indonesia Private independent laboratory market in 2016. This is followed by esoteric tests with ~% and non laboratory tests with ~% of the overall private independent laboratory market.

Indonesia Medical Device Market

Indonesia Medical device revenue increased from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017 at a CAGR of ~%

By Type of Medical Device: Diagnostic imaging products have accounted for the largest share of ~% of the revenue share in Indonesia Medical Devices market in 2017. This is followed by medical consumable product with ~%, aesthetic devices with ~%, auxiliary devices with ~%, dental products with ~% and orthopedic implants with ~%. Others which include Point of Care Testing devices, radiation oncology devices, therapy system and testing and measurement systems have accounted for ~% of the overall market revenue.

By Procurement: Imports have accounted for ~% of the revenue share in Indonesia Medical Device Market in 2017. The imports are largely related to more sophisticated medical and surgical instruments and infrastructure. The share of local companies in the market revenue has increased from ~% in 2014 to ~% in 2017.

Snapshot on Indonesia Polyclinic Market

Demand for various healthcare services in the country has escalated over the past five years owing to increased prevalence of various life-style related diseases such as Diabetes, Obesity, Hypertension, Blood Pressure, Cardio vascular diseases and expanding population base of the country over the last five years has cemented the polyclinic market’s position as a major healthcare service provider in the country. Majority of people in Indonesia have preferred polyclinics over hospitals in the past few years due to convenience and lower cost of healthcare services. The number of Puskesmas in Indonesia has increased from ~ in 2012 to ~ in 2016.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Indonesia Healthcare, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Pharmacy Retail, Clinical Laboratory, Medical Devices Market Size, 2012-2017

Indonesia Hospitals Market Segmentation (by public & private hospitals, by general & specialty hospitals and by region)

Indonesia Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Pharmacy Retail, Clinical Laboratory, Medical Devices Market Competitive Landscape

Indonesia Hospital, Pharmaceutical, Pharmacy Retail, Clinical Laboratory, Medical Devices Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

Indonesia Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation (by therapeutic segment, by domestic & international players, by generic & patented drug, by OTC & prescription drugs, by domestic sales & exports and by region)

Indonesia Pharmacy Retail Market Segmentation (by pharmacies & drugstores and by region)

Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market Segmentation (by type of clinical laboratory, by type of private independent laboratory, by type of customer, by payer, by type of test and by region)

Indonesia Medical Devices Market Segmentation (by type of medical device, by type of medical consumables, by end user and by procurement)

Analyst Recommendations

Macro-economic Factors Impacting Indonesia Healthcare Market

