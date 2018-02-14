Vino Inn & Suites has announced some wonderful valentine hotel Atascadero deals for couples so that they can enjoy their V-day to the fullest.

Vino Inn & Suites, one of the renowned hotels of the Atascadero city has come with some exciting deals on this valentine’s day for couples. If you are planning to take your beloved girlfriend to Atascadero trip, then you should make your stay at our top-rated hotel. At our place, you will be able to celebrate your v-day with great fun and pleasure. Ideally situated close to the prime location of the city, our hotel provides easy accessibility to all major attractions of the place. The good thing is that we have different categories of smoking and non-smoking rooms and you can book any one of them according to your preference and pocket in just a few minutes.

At our hotel, you will start your day with free continental breakfast in a comfort of great amenities. Some key facilities that you will enjoy at our place are coin laundry everyday housekeeping, cable TV with HBO, coffee maker, air conditioner with heater, clean private bathroom, desk, and chair and refrigerator. To all our guests, we also give some free amenities like high-speed internet, local calls, and vehicle parking for registered guests. You will be happy to know that some popular Downtown restaurants are located very close to our hotel and you can reach over there within a few minutes. Our hotel is an ideal destination for all those couples who are planning romantic Valentine’s Getaways Atascadero, CA. If we talk about our room and service charges, you will find them relatively low from others.

The best thing is that we do not have any hidden charges and thus you can book our room without having any kind of hassle in the mind. What’s more, our room booking procedure is very simple and you can do it online in very easy and hassle-free manner. All our staff members are very friendly and cooperative. They will certainly make your special day more special and memorable. You can view our gallery section page to get an idea about our hotel rooms and other adjacent areas. To know more about our valentine hotel deals 2018 Atascadero, CA, simply explore our user-friendly site today!!

