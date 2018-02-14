Santamedical Deluxe SM-110 Two Way Display Finger Pulse Oximeter with Carry Case and Neck/Wrist Cord is a light weight device which measures spO2 with utmost precision. The device works efficiently with the batteries and gives you prolonged monitoring periods. The rotatable display adds to the convenience of the user. The device can be used by sports enthusiasts among others to plan their work out schedules monitoring their spO2 levels at the same time. The device is readily available on Amazon.

Oxygen reaches the whole body dissolved in blood. It binds to hemoglobin present in the RBCs of the blood and unbinds at tissue level. With every breath, fresh oxygenation keeps on happening and thus peripheral tissues get the oxygen for normal functioning. When this delivery of oxygen is hampered, the condition is called hypoxemia. This can occur because of oxygenation problem at lungs or it could occur because of anemia ie reduced level of hemoglobin in blood. Hypoxemia is generally asymptomatic to a certain level. When the saturation falls below 65 percent, the individual becomes irritable and confused with altered higher mental function. At 55 percent, person might loose consciousness.

Pulse oximeter is the instrument which measures the oxygen saturation levels of hemoglobin and displays it on the inbuilt monitor almost instantaneously. There are many companies in the market for the same but our trusted brand is Santamedical. The brand has put its best foot forward with Santamedical Deluxe SM-110 Two Way Display Finger Pulse Oximeter with Carry Case and Neck/Wrist cord. The specially designed two way display by default faces the user and with a click of a button it faces away from the user. Suitable for all sports personnel and mountaineers, the finger grip can be easily used for fingers of all sizes. The device is light weight and compact. It can easily be carried along while on the go. It works on two AAA sized batteries. The accuracy of the device is beyond question and the precise reading is displayed within seconds. The large sized display is fit enough to be viewed from a distance. All these features come with a satisfying after sales support. The device is readily available on Amazon at a very reasonable price. So don’t wait and order your device today.