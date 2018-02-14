The recently published report titled Global Solar Microinverter Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Solar Microinverter considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Solar Microinverter Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Solar Microinverter. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Solar Microinverter provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Solar Microinverter also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Solar Microinverter Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Solar Microinverter

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Solar Microinverter

1.1.1 Definition of Solar Microinverter

1.1.2 Specifications of Solar Microinverter

1.2 Classification of Solar Microinverter

1.2.1 Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter

1.2.2 Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

1.3 Applications of Solar Microinverter

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Solar Microinverter

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Solar Microinverter

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Microinverter

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Solar Microinverter

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Solar Microinverter

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Solar Microinverter Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Solar Microinverter Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Solar Microinverter Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Solar Microinverter Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Solar Microinverter Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Solar Microinverter Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Solar Microinverter Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Solar Microinverter Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Solar Microinverter Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Solar Microinverter Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Solar Microinverter Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Solar Microinverter Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Solar Microinverter Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Solar Microinverter Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Solar Microinverter Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Solar Microinverter Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Solar Microinverter Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Solar Microinverter Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Solar Microinverter Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Solar Microinverter Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Solar Microinverter Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Solar Microinverter Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Solar Microinverter Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Solar Microinverter Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Solar Microinverter Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Solar Microinverter Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Solar Microinverter Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Solar Microinverter Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter of Solar Microinverter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Grid-Off Solar Microinverter of Solar Microinverter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Solar Microinverter Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Solar Microinverter Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Solar Microinverter Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Residential of Solar Microinverter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Commercial of Solar Microinverter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Other of Solar Microinverter Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Solar Microinverter

8.1 Enphase Energy

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Enphase Energy 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Enphase Energy 2016 Solar Microinverter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 SolarEdge Technologies

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 SolarEdge Technologies 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 SolarEdge Technologies 2016 Solar Microinverter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 SMA

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 SMA 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 SMA 2016 Solar Microinverter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 SunPower

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 SunPower 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 SunPower 2016 Solar Microinverter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Power-One

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Power-One 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Power-One 2016 Solar Microinverter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Sungrow

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Sungrow 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Sungrow 2016 Solar Microinverter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 AP System

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 AP System 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 AP System 2016 Solar Microinverter Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Samil Power

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Samil Power 2016 Solar Microinverter Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Samil Power 2016 Solar Microinverter Business Region Distribution Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Solar Microinverter Market

9.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Solar Microinverter Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Solar Microinverter Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Solar Microinverter Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Solar Microinverter Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Solar Microinverter Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Solar Microinverter Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Solar Microinverter Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Solar Microinverter Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Solar Microinverter Consumption Forecast

9.3 Solar Microinverter Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Solar Microinverter Market Trend (Application)

10 Solar Microinverter Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Solar Microinverter Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Solar Microinverter International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Solar Microinverter by Region

10.4 Solar Microinverter Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Solar Microinverter

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Solar Microinverter Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

