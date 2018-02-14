Market Scenario:

Hewlett-Packard Company developed sprocket photo mobile printer that features built-in wireless bluetooth technology with lithium battery that can print upto 500 pages. It consists of laser quality black text and bright color graphics. Canon Inc Company has developed compact iP100 Mobile Printer that delivers dynamic printing quality and portability feature. It offer users with print head technology and five color ink system with 9600 x 2400 resolution. Honeywell International Inc. Company has manufactured 6822 full page mobile printer. It displays features such as high quality customer invoices, receipts, load reports and transfers documents for route accounting application.

North America region possess highest market share due to advancement in wireless technology and increased adoption of cloud computing and cloud storage technology by enterprises is fostering the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market as growing retail and logistic sector, booming e-commerce sector and increasing adoption of intelligent transportation system is driving growth of the mobile printer market.

The increased demand for advanced smartphone and tablet as well flexibility and responsiveness offer by mobile devices are the major driver driving the mobile printer market. The study also indicates other significant drivers of mobile printer market that includes power management technology, customer support, mobility and reliability are further fueling the market growth. According to the study, the opportunities in the mobile printer market that is boosting the market growth includes advancement in cloud storage services, cross platform integration and cloud computing.

The segmentation of Mobile Printer Market is done on the basis of output, technology and end-user. By technology it is bifurcated into wifi, bluetooth and infrared data association. Infrared data association enable users by providing specification for entire set of protocols for wireless infrared communication. By technology segment, the infrared data association is expected to account for highest market share owing to significant role it is playing in fostering wireless communication due to rising popularity of smartphones, laptops, digital cameras and personal digital cameras. The important advantage of IDA is that is can be operated at long distance around 30 feet in omni –direction.

Mobile printer is defined as the method of sending data to portable printers from smartphone or tablet. There are two important methodology to mobile printing that includes direct communication between mobile device and printer other methodology states that a communication between mobile device and a computer connected to a printer.

The mobile printer market is expected to grow at approximately USD 8,351.12 Million by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Mobile Manufacturing Organizations

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Key Players

The prominent players in the mobile printer market are – Canon Inc. (Japan), Honeywell Scanning And Mobility (U.S.), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Polaroid Corporation (U.S.), Brother Industries, Ltd., (Japan), Printek (U.S.), Star Micronics Co., Ltd. (Japan) Among Others.

Segments:

Mobile Printer Market for segment on the basis of output, technology and end-user.

Mobile Printer Market by Output:

Document

Barcode Labels

Receipts

Pictures

Others

Mobile Printer Market by Technology:

Bluetooth

Infrared Data Association

Wifi

Others

Mobile Printer Market by End-User:

Corporate Offices

Retail

Healthcare

Residential

Others

