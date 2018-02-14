Global Micro Turbine Market Research Report 2018 provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Scope of the Report:

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global micro turbine market for 2012-2022. This report focuses on the Global Micro Turbine Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, exclusively in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

About this Report:

The report highlights the essential market dynamics of Micro Turbine sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. Current market scenario of the segment and forecasts of the market situation have also been bounded in this market report.

The Global Micro Turbine Market can be segmented by Type as follows:

12 kW~ 50 kW

50 kW~ 250 kW

250 kW~ 500 kW

Other

The Global Micro Turbine Market can be segmented by Application as follows;

Oil, Gas & Other Natural Resources

Commercial Building

Landfill

Transportation

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Micro Turbine:

Capstone Turbine

Ansaldo Energia

FlexEnergy

IHI

…

Table of Contents

Global Micro Turbine Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Micro Turbine

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Micro Turbine

1.1.1 Definition of Micro Turbine

1.1.2 Specifications of Micro Turbine

1.2 Classification of Micro Turbine

1.2.1 12 kW~ 50 kW

1.2.2 50 kW~ 250 kW

1.2.3 250 kW~ 500 kW

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Applications of Micro Turbine

1.3.1 Oil, Gas & Other Natural Resources

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Landfill

1.3.4 Transportation

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

