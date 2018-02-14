GFRP Composites Market Research Report begins with detailing the current situation of the GF and GFRP Composites industry. Thereby giving a prognosis of the future GF and GFRP Composites market tendencies and analyzes market figures till 2018. The major factor driving the GFRP composites market is the high demand for GFRP composites from the transportation, electrical & electronics, wind energy, and pipes & tanks industries. However, the difficulty of recycling GFRP composites and high cost is a major factor restraining their use in various applications and hindering the growth of the global GFRP composites market.

Report Scopes

This report studies GFRP Composites in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

The publication has used important and popular market trends in an effort to forecast the anticipated revenue that could be achieved by the said market in the years to come. For each of the different segmentations, the report has made an offering of an almost accurate estimation of the market growth and many other crucial statistics. This could assist industry players to obtain a strong foothold in the global market and ensure a rise of the market in the near future.

This report extensively focuses,

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

DuPont

Solvay

Hexion

Celanese

RTP

SI Group

Sumitomo Bakelite

Evonik

Daicel

Kolon

Denka

Kingfa Science and Technology

Genius

Shanghai PRET Composites

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of GFRP Composites

1.1 Definition and Specifications of GFRP Composites

1.1.1 Definition of GFRP Composites

1.1.2 Specifications of GFRP Composites

1.2 Classification of GFRP Composites

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Vinyl Ester

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Applications of GFRP Composites

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.3 Construction & Infrastructure

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of GFRP Composites

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of GFRP Composites

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GFRP Composites

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of GFRP Composites

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of GFRP Composites

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global GFRP Composites Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global GFRP Composites Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global GFRP Composites Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global GFRP Composites Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global GFRP Composites Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global GFRP Composites Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 GFRP Composites Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global GFRP Composites Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 GFRP Composites Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global GFRP Composites Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 GFRP Composites Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

…

