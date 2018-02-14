New Delhi, Feb 14: Singles in Delhi-NCR are more comfortable with Public Display of Affection (PDA) than people in Mumbai, Maharashtra, says survey. A Jeevansathi.com survey shows that more than 68.75% people in Delhi-NCR are comfortable with couples indulging in PDA whereas Mumbai stands comparatively low at 57.7% during the Valentine’s Day. The survey also finds that 70 percent of the youngsters in the age group of 18 to 24 were most comfortable with the public display of affection (PDA) on social media.

People in the age group of 29 to 32 and 33 and above were okay with the PDA. For them, it was to each his own. Jeevansathi.com, an Indian matrimonial portal, conducted a survey to know how the singles look at the Valentine’s Day celebration. (ALSO READ Give your partner massages for an improved relationship, says survey).

Here are some of the interesting findings:

There is a trend among singles to gift themselves something on Valentine’s Day and youngsters in the age group of 18 to 24 are most likely to follow it. For them, it is not filmy but self-love. People up to the age of 28 are also in favor of the idea with 65.9 percent. Among cities, Pune is more in support of the idea of gifting themselves with 76.5 percent while Delhi is in second place with 68.7 percent.

The next question in the survey was, ‘On Valentine’s Day, would you rather?, ’ and people in the age group were more open to meet someone interesting on Jeevansath with 51.4 percent. Youngsters in the age group of 25 to 28 were in the second place with 45.34 percent. Among the cities, people in Bangalore were in interested in meeting someone on Jeevansathi with 50 percent. It was also revealed that 40 percent of those who think that Valentine’s Day is a good opportunity to showcase love would be more open to meeting someone on Jeevansathi.

As per the survey, the most desirable quality in a partner is a sense of humor with 44.8 percent, while 20 percent of the youngster up to the age of 24 considered sense of style a desirable trait. It will not come as a surprise that surprises on Valentine’s Day is loved by everyone with more than 90 percent looking forward to it on this special day. 79 percent of those who thought gifting themselves is filmy would rather have a surprise on Valentine’s Day.