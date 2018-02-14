Cellulose Diacetate Films Market: Overview

Cellulose diacetate is a polymer manufactured by treating cellulose with acetic acid. Films made of cellulose diacetate are highly transparent and possess gloss finish. Ideally, they have a thickness of 14 to 500 µ. Cellulose diacetate films are obtained from sustainable sources. Therefore, these films are used on a large scale since the manufacturing does not cause any harm to the environment.

Cellulose diacetate films are employed in applications such as labels, print lamination, window cartons, and anti-fog. These films are used in a wide range of applications due to their various beneficial properties. These include UV stability; resistance to chemicals such as oil, grease, and fat; light weight; and good electrical conductivity. Cellulose diacetate films are biodegradable and compostable, as they are made by using natural resources as raw materials, unlike other sources such as fossil fuels, which could be harmful to the environment.

Cellulose Diacetate Films Market: Trends

Cellulose diacetate films are employed in various end-user industries such as electrical, packaging, and food. Consumption of cellulose diacetate films is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increase in various technology-driven developments.

These films are used for packaging purpose in the food industry. Cellulose diacetate films have been approved for direct contact with food items. Being good conductors of electricity, these films are employed on a large scale in electrical components. Various technological developments and changes have taken place in the electronics industry over the last few decades. This is anticipated to boost the cellulose diacetate film market.

The cellulose diacetate film market is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the wide range of applications of these films. Awareness about usage of eco-friendly products is projected to further augment the demand for cellulose diacetate films across the globe.

Cellulose Diacetate Films Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of region, demand for cellulose diacetate films was high in North America in 2016. Various manufacturing units of cellulose diacetate films are located in the U.S. Furthermore, raw materials such as cellulose are easily available in North America. The cellulose diacetate film market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the technological developments and easy availability of these films.

Demand for cellulose diacetate films was moderate in Europe in 2016. Growth in the electrical & electronics industry in countries such as Germany and France is boosting the market in the region. Demand for cellulose diacetate films in Asia Pacific was moderate in 2016. China accounted for major share of the demand for these films due to the presence of several manufacturers of cellulose diacetate films in the country. Various technological developments have been taking place in China. This is augmenting the demand for cellulose diacetate films in Asia Pacific.

