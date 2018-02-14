The Surprise:

The Casio G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER Twin Sensor World Time GA-1100-1A3 Mens Watch features World Time function in a different format, complying with the requirements of international pilots worldwide. The second time zone works through the sub dial at 9.

Standard components:

• The hands (all of them) are wide and distinct, including the central seconds hand and the mode selector.

• A large button at 9 o’clock is a pilot feature. It triggers 60 seconds long continuous bearing; or as a temperature sensor at a single press.

• The LED display is bright in the dark.

A logical choice:

Custodian of several pieces or the proud owner of just one watch – the Casio G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER Twin Sensor World Time GA-1100-1A3 Mens Watch is a piece you should go for! It’s not that one, single tool for any job; it’s a wrist companion that gets you some essential tactical info upon demand. It’s limited only by your capabilities.

The Casio G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER Twin Sensor World Time GA-1100-1A3 Mens Watch is art strewn in science, determining the wrist-wear to be an excellent choice in the working class. It’s for men who earn through risky jobs. Aviation is one of them.

The Casio G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER Twin Sensor World Time GA-1100-1A3 Mens Watch is what the Omega Seamaster or the Citizen Nighthawks had been at their times. The current techie generation demands bit more. Whether a pilot or his/her passenger, you’ll equally appreciate its insanely durable built and an unexpected yet attractive character; the lug-less case, for example. It’s both impressive and surprising; a watch that fights alongside to earn its wrist time. Lastly, it’s huge! It’s almost overwhelming. At almost 53mm wide and 16mm thick, the Casio G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER Twin Sensor World Time GA-1100-1A3 Mens Watch might feel like an utter monstrosity at first, which only gets better with time.

Because, the Casio Mens Watches are light! At its size, it should weigh more than an average automatic diver. But resin and metal screws hold in the Triple G Resist shock resistance technology. The Casio G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER Twin Sensor World Time GA-1100-1A3 Mens Watch withstands impacts, vibrations and G-related forces well; it holds water off till 200m. The Casio G-Shock GRAVITYMASTER Twin Sensor World Time GA-1100-1A3 Mens Watch is built tougher than you might need ever!

Tricks inside its trunk

• Compass.

• Multiple-zones timekeeping.

• Temperature readings up to 359oF, but you won’t need that anyway.

• 2-year battery life.

• Shock-resistant main housing for the movement.

• A bright, fairly long-lasting lume after four hours of Sunlight exposure.

Final thoughts:

Despite its brief learning curve, the Casio G Shock GULFMASTER Mens Watch is about some serious military ruggedness. Aggressive along its edges, contours and angles, it’s an aviation tool gone full anarchy!

