Market Scenario:

Allergen free food products include products which are gluten-free, lactose-free, diabetes food, and others. Many individuals are allergic to gluten, lactose or unable to consume high calorie products due to diabetes which has influenced the food manufacturers to produce allergen free food products. Moreover, many consumers now prefer foods and beverages without allergens with the belief that the former will help their digestive health, weight management and overall well-being.

Allergen free food products have moved from specialty item to mainstream in a very short span of time. Furthermore, increasing incidence of Celiac diseases (gluten-sensitive enteropathy) is driving the growth of gluten-free food products which in turn boosts the growth of allergen free food products market. Moreover, lactose intolerance is observed among every third individual, usually in the developed countries which is boosting the growth of lactose-free food products further.

Rising cases of diabetes among the growing population is propelling the growth of diabetes food. Moreover, rising health awareness and increasing health conscious population is inclined towards allergen free food products. Looking to the growing demand, the companies manufacturing allergen free foods are strongly focusing on R&D and product innovation which is uplifting the growth of the allergen free food products market. However, premium pricing of the allergen free food products is a restraint to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global allergen free food products market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone SA (France), General Mills (U.S.), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (U.S.), Boulder Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

The U.S. is the major contributor in the growth of lactose-free food products

Key players are highly focusing on product innovations and new product developments

Segments:

On the basis of type, allergen free food products is segmented into gluten-free, lactose-free, diabetes food, and others. Among all, lactose-free segment is dominating the market followed by gluten-free segment. However, increasing cases of diabetes among the population is driving the growth of diabetes food products market over the forecast period.

Based on the packaging material, allergen free food products market is segmented into glass, plastic, metal, paper, and others. Among all, paper and plastic segment are witnessed to be the fastest growing segments.

On the basis of distribution channel, allergen free food products market is segmented into store based and non-store based distribution channel. Among them, store based distribution channel is dominating the market. Availability of a wide range of products followed by convenience of finding all products under one roof is driving the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The global allergen free food products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Growing cases of diabetes and lactose intolerance among the U.S. population is majorly driving the growth of allergen free food products market in this region. In Europe, Germany, France and Belgium are the major contributors of allergen free food products market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among the population in the developing countries is driving the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, continuous innovation by the key players is likely to boost the market in the rest of the world.