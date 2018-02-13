Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market has been valued at USD 3 billion by 2022 growing with 43 % of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

The way to deliver network services such as routing, firewall security and virtual private network connectivity to enterprises by using particular software rather than any hardware devices can be defined as virtual customer premises equipment. The usage of virtual customer premises equipment providers can simplify & accelerate service delivery, remotely configure & manage devices and also allow customers to order new services or adjust existing ones on demand. The virtualization of technology features information exchange, group discussions, and online programs

The factors such as cost minimization in hardware installation, maintenance and rising demand for cloud based or mobility solutions impacts positively in driving the growth for virtual customer premises equipment market. The study also shows that the telecom industry are majorly benefited by VCPE solutions as these solutions ease the data transfer among different business functions. These factors supports the telecom providers to utilize v-CPE solutions, and hence fueling the growth of virtual customer premises equipment.

The increasing demand for security concerns regarding virtual architecture, the reliability issues and the lack of skilled workforce are hampering the growth of the virtual customer premises equipment market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1597

Some of the major players in Global Virtual CPE Market include Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qosmos Inc. (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Orange business services (Netherlands), Verizon wireless (U.S.), Cisco systems Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson Inc. (Sweden), IBM corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The major growth driver of Virtual CPE Market includes growing adoption of virtual CPE network infrastructure, growing adoption of internet technologies and growing need of enterprise mobility market among others.

Industry News

Feb. 2017 – Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, and ECI, a global provider of ELASTIC Network solutions, introduced an advanced virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) platform. The advanced platform delivers industry-leading performance and efficiency, readying global communication service providers for cost-effective Network Function Virtualization (NFV) deployment. The joint solution is based on ECI’s Mercury NFVi platform and uCPE solution accelerated by Mellanox’s powerful Indigo™ network processor which is capable of over 400Gb/s of L2-L7 advanced packet processing.

May. 2017 – Cloudify announced the launch of a new open virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) to provide organizations and vendors with a framework to build custom vCPE to configure and on-board new virtual network functions (VNFs) quickly and at a low cost. The configuration framework, simplified VNF on-boarding, open, and multi-tenant service portal allows organizations to configure and deploy custom built network service chains.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/virtual-cpe-market

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and would dominate the V-CPE solutions and services market from 2016 to 2022. Owing to the presence of a large number of V-CPE service providers offering tailored solutions to multiple application areas. North America has been witnessing a high adoption of V-CPE on a large scale as it has been an early adopter of network virtualization technologies. Asia Pacific offers potential growth opportunities for the V-CPE market to grow, as countries in the region are investing heavily in the development of NFV and V-CPE technologies owing to growing adoption of software-defined technologies.

Target Audience