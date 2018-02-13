~Sail with your loved one to Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug this Valentines~

Avoid long ques, the embarrassment of not making a reservation or staying home low-key. This Valentine’s Day head to Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug to celebrate love and make the most of this special day with your partner. Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug gives you the perfect opportunity to treat your partner with a scrumptious menu and lets you indulge in a delicious array of offerings at the property.

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug offers a special Non-Residential Package this Valentine’s Day. The #ValentinesAtBlu exclusive offer includes:

– Lunch & Dinner for the couple

– Strawberry Dipped in Chocolates (on arrival)

– Bottle of Wine

The above package is available for INR 3,740 all inclusive, per person (subject to a minimum of 2 people).

In addition to the above package, couples can also rejuvenate at the Escenza Spa providing the guests with a full range of spa treatments.

What better way to show your loved ones how special they are with this revitalizing weekday getaway with a blend of perfect ambience and divine cuisine.

For reservations – Call: +91 2141 302400 | Email: reservations@rdalibaug.com

