Valentine’s Day Special

Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with sumptuous meal from varied options with your loved ones

GING

Watch the setting of the sun whilst you embrace your special someone with club thumping music with free flowing drinks off a list & starters served on pass around from 3pm until 7pm

INR 2000 + Taxes per person

Free Shots for ladies until 4pm

Dates: February 14th, 2018

Time: 3pm – 7pm

Venue: Royal Orchid Hotels, Dickenson Road, Near Manipal Centre,

Bangalore

PINXX

Spoil your special one this Valentine’s Day to a Valentine Themed Buffet spread with a glass of Bubbly wine each & live entertainment

INR 1444 + Taxes per person

-includes-

Lavish Buffet Dinner

2 Glasses of Champagne

Live Entertainment

Dates: February 14th, 2018

Time: 7pm – 10pm

Venue: Royal Orchid Hotels, Dickenson Road, Near Manipal Centre,

Bangalore

THE TERRACE

Enjoy the evening with a “Headphone Party” with drinks & self help starters

INR 2000

-includes-

Cover Charge – Coupon value Redemption at the bar

Starters

DJ