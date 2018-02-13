Market Scenario:

Starter feed is a mixture of two or more ingredients, prepared commercially for livestock animals. They improve feed performance when added to feed. Also, it helps in enhancing the immune system, digestion, and feed intake in the animals. They also offer additional nutrients such as minerals and vitamins to the animal feed for overall growth and development of livestock animals. Along with improving the feed quality, they also improve animal health by reducing livestock diseases.

Growing health concerns among the increasing global population coupled with increasing awareness about the benefits of starter feed have uplifted the demand for starter feed in the market. Starter feed is identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional feed used in the poultry farms. Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, ruminants, and other livestock for consumption, which has uplifted the global starter feed market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the global starter feed market.

Starter feed has gained status globally, as they support the overall growth & development of animals. High nutritional benefits obtained from starter feed are also supporting its sale across the globe. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the starter feed market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global starter feed market: Associated British Foods Plc (U.K), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Purina Mills, LLC (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Roquette Frères S.A. (France), Godrej Agrovet Limited (India), Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands), Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), and Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand)

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific region is found to be an emerging market for starter feed

The demand for starter feed is high from poultry and livestock holders

Oct 2015, ForFarmers launched a new piglet starter feed range in collaboration with Trouw Nutrition under the VIDA brand. The new brand range is aimed at piglets from day one to the grower phase.

Intended Audience:

Starter feed manufacturers

Animal feed industry

Retailers and wholesaler

Raw material suppliers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

The global starter feed market is segmented into type, form, and livestock.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into medicated, and non-medicated. Among the both, the medicated type holds the major market share followed by non-medicated. These specialized feed are identified to have extraordinary health supporting properties, which is commonly used in poultry and livestock feed for overall growth and development of animals.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into mash, pellets, and others. The pellets segment is dominating the market. Ease of storage, handling, and feeding has uplifted the demand for the pellets form.

On the basis of the livestock, the starter feed market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic, and others. Among all, the poultry is dominating the market based on increased consumption of poultry and meat products globally. However, the ruminants segment is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Starter Feed Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the starter feed market followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S. is the major consumer of poultry products, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth in this region. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding livestock health and increasing consumption of poultry and meat products in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is giving a push to the growth of the starter feed market.

Moreover, increasing demand for poultry products in countries like the U.K and Germany in the European region is projected to boost the starter feed market over the review period.