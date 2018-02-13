Polymeric adsorbents are the materials where ions, atoms, or molecules from a liquid, dissolved liquid or gas adhere onto the surface of an adsorbent. In this process a thin film is created on the adsorbent. Polymeric adsorbents are employed for drying, air separation, and water treatment applications. Polymeric adsorbents, also known as synthetic adsorbents offer superior properties, such as high hydrophobicity, excellent adsorption capacity, and high pore size.

The polymeric adsorbents market is witnessing considerable growth due to the advancements in technological capabilities of polymeric adsorbents and high investments in R&D and technology upgrade techniques undertaken, which act as major drivers for the polymeric adsorbents market. Major companies are now focusing on technological research to create new polymeric adsorbents, which can be used in diversified applications in order to meet the demand of end-use industries such as, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and industrial. Polymeric adsorbents are utilized as an alternative to powdered activated carbon, silica gel, molecular sieve carbon, and zeolites due to their high adsorption capacity, excellent chemical and physical stability, and cleaner operations However, high prices of polymeric adsorbents, as compared to other commercially available adsorbents, is a major restraint for the expansion of the polymeric adsorbents market. Mass production of polymeric adsorbents is still lacking and is of great importance due to various critical factors such as costs of raw materials and infrastructure required in manufacturing them.

Based on type, the polymeric adsorbent market can be segmented into aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix), modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix), methacrylic (methacrylic ester copolymer), and others (phenol formaldehyde-based resins). Among all the types, the aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix) segment of the polymeric adsorbents market is projected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period due to its applications in the separation and purification processes in the pharmaceutical industry. The modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix) segment of the polymeric adsorbents market is projected to witness significant growth in the near future.

In terms of end-use, the polymeric adsorbents market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and industrial. The pharmaceuticals end-use segment held a leading share of the market due to increase in demand for air separation and drying in the healthcare and medical devices industries. The high demand for aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix) polymeric adsorbents in the pharmaceutical industry in the separation and purification processes of antibiotics such penicillin, ampicillin, etc., is estimated to drive the segment.

The wastewater treatment industry is likely to witness high demand for polymeric adsorbents due to increasing pressure from the government on wastewater treatment. Moreover, polymeric adsorbents are also utilized during the processing of food and beverages. For instance, in the production of apple syrup, sugar processing and purification of citric juices, non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, etc.

