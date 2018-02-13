According to a new report Global Pneumonia Testing Market, published by KBV research, the Pneumonia Testing Market Size was valued at $945 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $ 1,754.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Analyzers market held the largest share in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The Diagnostic Centers market held the largest share in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period. The Hospitals market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market held the largest share in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Pneumonia Testing Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $146.7 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/pneumonia-testing-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Pneumonia Testing Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Quidel Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Global Pneumonia Testing Market Size Segmentation
By Method
Immunodiagnostics
Molecular Diagnostics
Point-Of-Care (POC) Testing
By Type
Analyzers
Consumables
By Technology
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Immunofluorescence
Western Blot
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Homecare
Others
By Geography
North America Pneumonia Testing Market Size
US Pneumonia Testing Market Size
Canada Pneumonia Testing Market Size
Mexico Pneumonia Testing Market Size
Other NA Country Pneumonia Testing Market Size
Europe Pneumonia Testing Market
Germany Pneumonia Testing Market
UK Pneumonia Testing Market
France Pneumonia Testing Market
Russia Pneumonia Testing Market
Spain Pneumonia Testing Market
Italy Pneumonia Testing Market
Other EU Country Pneumonia Testing Market
Asia Pacific Pneumonia Testing Market
China Pneumonia Testing Market
Japan Pneumonia Testing Market
India Pneumonia Testing Market
South Korea Pneumonia Testing Market
Singapore Pneumonia Testing Market
Malaysia Pneumonia Testing Market
Other APAC Country Pneumonia Testing Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Pneumonia Testing Market
Brazil Pneumonia Testing Market
Argentina Pneumonia Testing Market
UAE Pneumonia Testing Market
Saudi Arabia Pneumonia Testing Market
South Africa Pneumonia Testing Market
Nigeria Pneumonia Testing Market
Other LAMEA Country Pneumonia Testing Market
Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Company
bioMérieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Hologic, Inc.
Meridian Bioscience Inc.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Quidel Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
