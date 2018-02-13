USA, February 13, 2018 — Intermountain Medical Imaging published an outstanding visual patients’ guide to Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). The visual asset created by Intermountain Medical Imaging comprises valuable information about the history of MRI and the future along with the recent advances in MRI. Magnetic Resonance Imaging uses a magnetic field and pulses or radio wave energy to make pictures of organs and structures inside the body.

The infographic entitled “Patients Guide to Medical Resonance Imaging” aims to help understanding Magnetic Resonance Imaging explaining the technology and the difference from a Computed Tomography (CT) scan or an X-ray. What is more, the advent of 3T MRI is described within the infographic as well as the best uses for 3T. Recently, MR machines with higher “3 Tesla” field strength have moved out of the research realm and entered into clinical settings. According to the infographic, 3T is best used for brain injuries and concussion, epilepsy and brain function, musculoskeletal and heart diseases.

In fact, doctors use MRI to examine the brain, pelvic region, spine, blood vessels, heart and abdomen. The future of MRI is also touched by the infographic. Medical researchers are working on combining MRI machines with other imaging with other imaging equipment in order to make it easier and faster to diagnose and treat patients. Combining MRI and PET into one helps reduce the stress placed on patients when it comes to these time-consuming tests.

As far as the creator of this great infographic is concerned, Intermountain Medical Imaging was established in August of 1999 in downtown Boise, the first imaging center to offer 3T MRI in Southwest Idaho. Intermountain Medical Imaging offers both a 1.5T MRI option with their Siemens 1.5T MRI scanner and a 3T MRI option with their Philips Ingenia 3T MRI. The 3T MRI has almost 2.3 feet diameter opening to provide a full foot of space over the patient’s head. This allows a new level of comfort for their patients.

