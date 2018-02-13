Market Highlights

The global marketing cloud platform market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the rise in use of content marketing and improved marketing techniques. Cloud marketing is the method adopted by an organizations to market their goods and services online with the help of integrated digital experiences, through which they are specialized for every single end user. Adobe Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com and International Business Machines Corporation are the major investors in the marketing cloud platform market.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into CRM, cloud-based, SaaS-based and B2B cloud. B2B marketing cloud platform includes advertising, marketing, sales and analytics solutions and provides B2B marketers with an extraordinary ability to get immense outcomes from their existing marketing technology. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of marketing cloud platform is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). The growing need for content marketing is one major factor driving the growth of marketing cloud platform market. Also, marketing techniques like inbound marketing and social media marketing are major factors responsible for the growth of marketing cloud platform market. Other factors such as growing marketing automation and content marketing via visual and video content are responsible for fuelling the growth of marketing cloud platform market. Also, technological advancements and persistent rise in the use of cell phones is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of marketing cloud platform market. On the other hand, data privacy and security concerns are major factors hindering the growth of marketing cloud platform market.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce.Com (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Cision Ab (Sweden), Etrigue Corporation (U.S.), Hatchbuck (U.S.), Hubspot (U.S.), Infusionsoft (U.S.), Leadsquared (India) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market..

Industry News

March 2017 – Adobe has launched Adobe Experience Cloud. It combines deep intelligence and amazing design, experience cloud integrates with creative cloud and document cloud. Adobe Experience Cloud includes Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud.

Jan 2018 – Global B2C and B2B Businesses Achieve Success with Oracle Commerce Cloud. Businesses of all sizes have invested in Oracle Commerce Cloud, part of the Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite to drive sales, customer loyalty and growth.

Competitive Analysis

The market of marketing cloud platform appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Market Segmentation

The marketing cloud platform market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Solution: Comprises of Integrated Solution and Digital Marketing Solution

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises of CRM, Cloud-Based, SaaS-Based and B2B Cloud

Segmentation by End User: Comprises of Travel, Retail, Financial Services, Life Sciences, Technology and Media & Entertainment

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the marketing cloud platform market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Adobe Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com and International Business Machines Corporation among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the rising demand for content marketing in the region. Also, due to fall in the use of native applications and considerable shift towards the adoption of marketing automation and content marketing via visual and video content are expected to drive the growth of marketing cloud platform market. Marketing cloud platform market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to rise in IT solutions and growing demand small and medium enterprises in China and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for marketing cloud platform is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).