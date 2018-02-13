New Delhi, February 12, 2018: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you must be all set to celebrate it in style with your loved ones. PAYBACK has launched exciting ‘Valentine Offers’ to make the celebrations with your loved ones even more special. Members can pamper their loved ones by gifting them instant vouchers available on PAYBACK Voucherworld from 100+ leading brands like Marks & Spencer, United Colors of Benetton, Vero Moda, Van Heusen, Jack & Jones, Only, Charles and Keith, Levi’s, Woodland, Bata, Archies, Pizza Hut, Baskin Robbins and more. PAYBACK Members get a chance to enjoy discounts up to 25% on their favorite vouchers and can even redeem their reward points for additional discounts.

What’s more, members can redeem their points for discounts on over 1000+ products on the PAYBACK Rewards Catalogue available on PAYBACK App and Website.

Moreover, PAYBACK Partners are offering a host of offers to make your celebrations grand. Members can gift a holiday with Ezeego and get up to 800 Bonus Points, propose a trip with Goomo and get up to 100% Points back on flight booking, plan a movie date with Bookmyshow with a Buy 1 Get 1 free offer on select ICICI Bank Cards while earning reward points from both partners. Members can also use their reward points to purchase some delightful V-Day gifts at Archies or book a spa session for their loved ones at O2 Spa.

Visit here to check out more Valentine offers – https://www.payback.in/home/offers

About PAYBACK:

PAYBACK is India’s largest multi-brand loyalty program offering its members multitude of benefits. It has over 50 partners including affiliate brands participating in the PAYBACK Network across categories in-store as well as online namely American Express, ICICI Bank, Big Bazaar, Food Hall, Central, Ezone, Home Town, Brand Factory, HP Petrol Pumps, TripAdvisor, Bookmyshow, eBay, Amazon, Flipkart and many more. With such a varied portfolio of partners, PAYBACK Members can earn points on everyday shopping and redeem them for attractive rewards of their preference.

PAYBACK also offers a Corporate Rewards Program – a unique loyalty solution designed to address the constantly evolving reward and recognition needs of Employees and Channel Partners. Few of the key corporate partners are DuPont, Cognizant, ICICI Prudential, Magma HDI and more.

PAYBACK Program is operated by Loyalty Solutions and Research Private Limited (LSRPL). LSRPL is majorly controlled by Loyalty Partner GmbH, a subsidiary of American Express. For more information, please visit www.payback.in