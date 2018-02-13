Synopsis

Timetric’s ‘Governance, Risk and Compliance – The Guinean Insurance Industry’ report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Guinea. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries. The report brings together Timetric’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Guinea, including: An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Guinea. The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework. Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country. Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Guinea. Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Guinea. The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities. The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework. The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country. The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Reasons To Buy

Gain insights into the insurance regulatory framework in Guinea. Track the latest regulatory changes, and expected changes impacting the Guinean insurance industry. Gain detailed information about the key regulations governing the establishment and operation of insurance entities in the country. Understand key regulations and market practices pertaining to various types of insurance product.

Key Highlights

The Guinean insurance industry is regulated by the Banque Centrale de la Republique de Guinee. There are no compulsory classes of insurance in Guinea. 100% FDI is permitted in the Guinean insurance industry. Non-admitted insurance is permitted when local capacity is not available. Composite insurance is permitted in Guinea.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Guinean Insurance Industry

Guinean Insurance Market Research Report

Guinean Insurance Market Size

Guinean Insurance Market Revenue

Guinean Insurance Market

Guinean Insurance Industry Future Growth

Market Size of Guinean Insurance

Guinean Insurance Market Shares

Guinean Insurance Industry Trends

Guinean Insurance Market Trends

Guinean Insurance Market Analysis

Guinean Insurance Market Future Outlook

Guinean Insurance Industry Value

Guinean Insurance Industry Forecast

Guinean Insurance Market Competition

Guinean Insurance Market Opportunities

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/banking-financial-services-and-insurance/insurance/governance-risk-compliance-guinean-insurance-industry/4428-93.html

Related Reports:

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/indonesia-power-market-outlook-to-2030-update-2017-market-trends-regulations-competitive-landscape/143063-103.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/us-power-market-outlook-to-2030-update-2017-market-trends-regulations-competitive-landscape/143062-103.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204