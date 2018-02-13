Recently a research study based on flat glass titled “Global Market Study on Flat Glass: Automotive and Solar Applications Expected to Remain Lucrative Segments During 2017 – 2025” has been submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report provides useful insights for new entrants and existing players operating in the Global Flat Glass Market.

The growth in the construction and automotive industry is one of the key factors that is driving the demand for flat glasses worldwide. Growing concerns over non-renewable energy sources is likely to provide an impetus to global demand. The shift from non-renewable source of energy to renewable source of energy is also likely to augur well for the prospects of the global flat glass market.

Demand for flat glasses is most pronounced in building & construction sector, and automotive industry. The demand is concentrated in building & construction sector, which accounts for nearly 70% revenue share of the market. This segment is also likely to create an incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 22 Bn during the assessment period 2017-2025. In addition to the building and construction sector, demand from the automotive industry is also likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market. The growth of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific is likely to provide an impetus to growth of flat glass market during the assessment period. The automotive industry is witnessing steady growth in China and India, and it is highly likely that demand for flat glass will witness steady demand in these two countries during the assessment period.

The report also examines the competition landscape in the global market and profiles some of the key players in this market in terms of company overview, company financials, strategy and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in this market are Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Schott AG, Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd., Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries Corp., China Glass Holdings Limited, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Luoyang Glass Company Limited, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Obeikan Glass Company, Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc. and Scheuten Glass Holding B.V. Overall, the report is a valuable source of information and analysis on the growth of flat glass market during the assessment period.

