The report provides analysis of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market for the period 2014-2024, wherein the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2015 is considered as the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market indicators wherein the global production in oil & gas industry has been given across the five geographical regions. Under the porter’s five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the E&P software industry and business strategy development is provided in order to determine the competitive attractiveness and intensity of the E&P software market.

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Based on different deployment options for E&P software, the report segments the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market into on-premise and cloud-based software. On the basis of operation type, the market has been segmented into on-shore and off-shore. The market has further been classified into several E&P software types such as risk management mapping, seismic amplitude analysis, portfolio aggregation, performance tracking, navigation system, resource valuation, reservoir characterization, reservoir simulation, drilling and production. Moreover, the software type segments mentioned above has further been classified into different software types and analyzed throughout the report. In terms of geography, the global exploration and production (E&P) software market is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization

Reservoir Imaging

Reservoir Monitoring

Subsurface Evaluation

Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement

Reservoir Simulation

Black Oil Simulator

Compositional Simulator

Thermal Compositional Simulator

Drilling

Well Planning

Trajectory Design

Survey Database

Drilling Engineering

Casing Design

Cement Design

Hydraulics

Mud Design

BHA Design & Analysis

Well Barrier

AFE

Drilling Operations

Drilling Optimization

Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring

Wellsite Reporting

Data Aggregation

Drilling Automation

Drilling Data Management Well Control

Production

Production Engineering

Flow Assurance Engineering

Production Analytics

Production Operations

Production Data Management Systems (PDMS)

Digital Oilfield

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

