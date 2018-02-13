The new report by the Zion Market Research on the “Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Software Market by Component (Software (Audit management, Compliance Management, Risk management, Policy management, Incident management, and Others (Business continuity management, IT eGRC, financial control management, and issue management)), and Services (Consulting and training, Integration, and Support); Deployment Model (Cloud, and On-premises); Organization Size (Enterprises, Small and Midsize business (SMBs)) ; Business Function (Finance, IT, Operations, and Legal); Industry vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Construction and Engineering, Energy and utilities, Manufacturing, Mining and natural re Components, Retail and consumer goods, Telecom and IT, Transportation and logistics, and Others)-Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024″ has a vast information about the market and its potential.

The global enterprise governance, risk, and compliance software market was valued at around USD 23,100 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 49,900 million by 2024. The global enterprise governance, risk and compliance software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 10% between 2017 and 2024.

The chief factor that will trigger the growth of the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Software market is the increasing adoption of big data and IoT in eGRC solutions. The awareness among the organizations is increasing, about the deployment of security solutions in their day to day business operations to protect and secure the information and data from unauthorized access and cyber-attacks. Moreover, rising demand for economic and regulatory climate, various financial services firms are transforming operations to enhance the performance, and this will propel the growth of the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Software market.

Our research analysts came up with the conclusion that, increasing number of risk factors against business data are expected to increase the adoption of compliance solutions and security across verticals, which is expected to accelerate demand for the enterprise governance, risk and compliance software market in the coming years.

The global enterprise governance, risk and compliance software market is segmented on the basis of the component, deployment model, organization size, business function, industry vertical, and the geographical regions.

Software

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Incident Management

Others (Business continuity management, IT eGRC, financial control management, and issue management)

Services

Consulting and training

Integration

Support

Software and services are the two types of components of Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market. The software segment accounted major share in the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Software market in 2017. The rising demand for e GRC software for audit management, compliance management, risk management, policy management etc. is expected to propel the growth of segment over the forecast period.

The cloud deployment model is dominating the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Software market in 2017. The automatic software updates, elasticity, and disaster recovery through cloud-based backup systems is expected to drive the growth of segment over the forecast period.

