This research publication offers a wide-ranging overview of the bra market across the globe. This study also presents the historical market data and statistics for the period between 2015 till 2025 and forecast period for 2017 till 2025. 2016 has been considered as the base year for this study. A new report titled “Global Bra Market” has been recently added to the online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The market key trends and opportunities prevailing in the global bra market are also highlighted in the research report. Also, the report offers a holistic perspective of the global bra market.

Further, the overall revenue in US$ Million and volume in units are also mentioned in the report. The market dynamics includes drivers, restraints and trends that are going to impact this market are also included in the report. The study also throws light on the present and future scope of the bra market and along with that, attractiveness assessment in terms of various geographical regions is also discussed in the study. This report assists the consumers to get a clear idea about the several types of bras used in various geographical regions (MEA, Europe, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific) through various channels of distribution.

Global Bra Market: Segmentation & Regional Outlook

The report segregates global bra market into region, distribution channel and type. On the basis of distribution channel global bra market is segregated into specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online and offline. In terms of type, the report categorizes worldwide bra market into non-padded bra and padded bra. Padded bra segment is further bifurcated into stick on bra/ adhesive, multiway bra/ convertible, nursing bra and sports bra and others. Non-padded bra is further bifurcated into stick on bra, adhesive, multiway bra, convertible, nursing Bra, sports bra and others. According to region, the research report categorizes bra market into MEA, South America, Europe, and North America. The South America is divided into Brazil and rest of South America. Similarly, the Asia Pacific is divided into Rest of Asia Pacific, India, Japan and China. North America region is bifurcated into Canada, the United States, and rest of North America. MEA region is divided into Rest of Middle East and Africa, South Africa and GCC Countries. Likewise, Europe is bifurcated into France, Germany, Rest of Europe and the United Kingdom.

Global Bra Market: Key Players Insights

The report offers the competitive analysis and along with that this section also provides information about the major companies in the worldwide bra market .This report also provides competition landscape in a dashboard view. The report also features the companies on the basis of financial analysis, key strategies derived by the leading players, recent development in the companies, overview of the companies, and product overview. The report also includes SWOT analysis which comprises of weakness, strength and major opportunities and threats for the companies to achieve a foothold in the competitive global market. This report also profiles leading companies operating in the global bra market such as Wolf Lingerie, Wacoal Holdings Corporation, V.O.V.A, Triumph International, Philips Van Heusan Corporation, MAS Holdings, L Brands Inc., Jockey International Inc., . Hanesbrand Inc. and Groupe Chantelle.

