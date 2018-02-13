The report on Antibacterial Drugs Market by drug class (quinolones, tetracycline, sulfonamide, b – lactams, macrolides, aminoglycoside, phenicols), routes of administration (parenteral, enteral), distribution channel (drug stores and retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online sales) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Antibacterial Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global antibacterial drugs market covers segments such as drug class, routes of administration, and distribution channel. The drug class segments include quinolones, tetracycline, sulfonamide, b – lactams, macrolides, aminoglycoside, phenicols and others. On the basis of routes of administration the global antibacterial drugs market is categorized into parenteral, enteral and others. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel the antibacterial drugs market is segmented as drug stores and retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online sales.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global antibacterial drugs market such as, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Allergen Plc, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and Novartis Ag.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global antibacterial drugs market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of antibacterial drugs market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the antibacterial drugs market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the antibacterial drugs market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.