Market Scenario

FSM or Field Service Management Platform is a solution which helps in managing company’s resources which is directly associated with clients. Managing the worker’s activity or scheduling the work or billing are few solutions which field service management platform provides. Global Field Service Management Platform Market has been valued at US $XX million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $XX million by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of XX%. Increasing size and operation of business organizations is one of the key factor which is driving the market of FSM.

Key Players:

The key players in the market of Field Service Management Platform Aare- ServicePower (UK), ClickSoftware Technologies (U.S.), Astea International (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), GenieBelt (Denmark), Intacct (U.S.), Sage Software (UK), Epicor (U.S.), ServiceNow (U.S.), Coresystems AG among others.

Objective of Field Service Management Platform Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Field Service Management Platform Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Field Service Management Platform Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Field Service Management Platform Market.

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the market of FSM with market share of XX%. Presence of global players and technology advancement are the key factor which is driving the market. North America FSM market has been valued at US $XX million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $XX million by the end of forecasted period. Europe stands as second biggest market for the FSM. Developed countries such as France, Germany and Italy are few leading countries in Europe Region. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with CAG of XX% and has been valued at US $XX million in the year 2015. Growing economy of Asian countries such as India and China are inviting global companies which leads to the heavy demand for the FMS platform. Asia-Pacific FMS market has been valued at US $XX million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $XX million by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Deployment : On Premise & On Cloud.

: On Premise & On Cloud. Segmentation by Domain : SMEs & Large Business Units.

: SMEs & Large Business Units. Segmentation by Industry: Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas among others.

Industry News

In August 2016, ServicePower Technologies PLC announced the partnership with Westbrook International Ltd. Which will help in implementation services.

In August 2016, ServicePower Technologies PLC announced the partnership with Bolt Data where Bolt Data will be providing sales, implementation and support services.

Target Audience

FSM Platform providers

Cloud Service Providers

Software Developers

System Integrators

Manufacturing Industry

Government organizations

The report for Global Field Service Management Platform Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

