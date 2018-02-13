The global packaging industry is coming up with evolving packaging solutions each day. Packaging products are segmented on the various materials they are made up of. A new research report by Future Market Insights, presents a crystal clear view of the global beverage packaging market. This comprehensive research report is titled ‘Beverage Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)’ and it includes a complete market scenario along with the dynamics affecting it. According to the key outcomes of the report, the global beverage packaging market is expected to reach a market size of over 128,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a value CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2017-2027. The market trends show PET plastic bottles to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period and fairly contributing to the growth of global beverage packaging industry. Due to high demand for PET bottles, plastic packaging is expected to lead in the global beverage packaging market. On a broader basis, rigid plastics and flexible packaging are gaining more prominence as compared to the other packaging types. Manufacturers are observed to be highly inclined towards automated production of packaging solutions, to increase the production capacity, with the growing demand.

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of material type, glass leads the global beverage packaging market on the market size with an expected market size of over US$ 53,000 Mn by the end of 2027. However, the forecast suggests that the demand for plastic bottles will increase during the forecast period. This makes plastic the fastest growing material segment in the global beverage packaging market, with a 5.1% CAGR expected during the forecast period.

Based on application, non-alcoholic segment leads the market with an expected market size of over US$ 72,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Among the non-alcoholic beverages, bottled water is expected to gain more traction in the market with a high demand expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. Bottled water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, liquid cartons segment is expected to be the most attractive packaging type in the market. Also, plastic bottles are also expected to witness high demand during the forecast period. Liquid cartons segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR above 4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, APEJ will be the most attractive region with the highest demand. It is expected to reach a market size of over US$ 51,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a value CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The report consists of the major players leading in the global beverage packaging market. Some of these major players mentioned in the report are Beatson Clark Ltd., Intrapac International Corporation, BA Glass Germany GmbH, Nampak Ltd., Vidrala S.A., Silgan Containers LLC, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd. etc.