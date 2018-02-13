The report on Enteral Nutrition Market by product (standard formula and nutrition for chronic illness), application (oncology, neurology, diabetes, critical care), end User (adults and pediatric) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Enteral Nutrition Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global enteral nutrition market covers segments such as, product, application and end user. On the basis of product the global enteral nutrition market is categorized into standard formula and nutrition for chronic illness. On the basis of application the global enteral nutrition market is categorized into oncology, neurology, diabetes, and critical care and other. On the basis of end user the global enteral nutrition market is categorized into adults and pediatric.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global enteral nutrition market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., B.Braun Melsungen S.A., Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hormel Foods Corporation, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Meiji Holding and Co., Baxter International, Inc. and Other companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global enteral nutrition market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of enteral nutrition market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the enteral nutrition market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the enteral nutrition market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.