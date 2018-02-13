Global Digital Isolator Market: Overview

Digital isolators are mainly utilized in the DC-to-DC converters in battery-powered industrial equipment and solar inverters. Numerous manufacturers are seen to invest more in the development of isolation-integrated DC-to-DC converters. Such isolation-integrated DC-to-DC converters are able to offer enhanced features and superior safety. In addition, these isolators are utilized in CAN Bus, mainly for the automation in the industrial and automotive sector.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Growth Factors

The global digital isolator market encompasses the capacitive coupling isolation type grabbing the major market share and is anticipated to continue this trend in the near future. Isolators classified on the basis of capacitor coupling isolation type are accessible at moderately low prices; this acts as the major factor impacting the growth of the global digital isolator market in a positive way. In addition, the major benefit of making use of capacitive coupling isolation type is—the resistance to the electromagnetic field. Hence, this allows it to efficiently work in areas with soaring magnetic forces. Nevertheless, it is vulnerable to electric fields. Out of all the applications of the global digital isolator market, the gate drivers sector is expected to witness high growth in the near future. Gate drivers are broadly utilized in the automotive and industrial segments. The abundance of industrial automation, as well as significant electrification of vehicles specified in the automotive segment, is positively impacting the global digital isolator market growth for gate drivers.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Segmentation

The global digital isolator market is segmented on the basis of isolation type, channel, data rate, vertical, and application. Based on the isolation type, the global digital isolator market is classified as magnetic coupling, capacitive coupling, and giant magnetoresistive. On the basis of data rate, the global digital isolator market is segmented as 25 Mbps to 75 mbps, less than 25 mbps, and more than 75 mbps. Based on the channel, the global market is diversified as 8 channel, 6 channel, 4 channel, and 2 channel, and others. On the basis of vertical, the global digital isolator market is segmented as healthcare, industrial, telecommunication, automotive, energy and power, aerospace and defense, and others.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global digital isolator market in the near future by grabbing a significant share of the global market. The high share in the global digital isolator market is mainly due to the high number of key electrical equipment and device manufacturers present in this region. Additionally, a number of electrical component manufacturers are moving to the Asia Pacific from Europe and North America in order to benefit from low direct expenses experienced in South East Asia and China.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Competitive Players

Some of the major companies in the global digital isolator market are Murata Manufacturing, National Instruments, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Limited, ROHM Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, and Analog Devices. The major players are adopting numerous strategies including acquisitions, product developments and launches, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and contracts so as to grab a considerable share of the global digital isolator market.

North America

The U.S.

Europe

The UK

France

Germany

The Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

