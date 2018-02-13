Vancouver, Canada – 9th of February – Bud Hub Express is the leading e-shop where one can buy the highest medical grade marijuana, edibles and concentrates in Vancouver. Ever since the Canadian state of British Columbia decriminalized the usage of Marijuana the e-shop has been on the frontline of the continuous fight to build the needed infrastructure to provide marijuana services in the city. With a short but rich experience it is safe to say that the shop is among the leaders in the business and among the only shops which does the shipping of the marijuana related products in the city.

Generally the shop is known for great reviews and customer satisfaction because of a huge urge to over deliver and to maintain the high standards of services which the shop is known for.

Among the products in the shop one can expect to find flowers, edibles and concentrates. For example, there is the Acapulco Gold. One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. The strain comes from the areas in and around Acapulco, Mexico. Its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colours of resin collecting on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Another great product is the Indica Grape Seed Oil Tincture Tinctures are a convenient and easy way to take medical marijuana! Each of these Indica tinctures comes in a glass bottle with a dropper and has 900mg of THC per bottle. These are a great option for anyone looking for smoke or vape free options for marijuana use. They are also perfect for those who like edibles but need or want to stay away from the sweet stuff!

And finally the star of them all the Gold Star Rosin. Rosin refers to an extraction process that utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to nearly instantaneously squeeze resinous sap from your initial starting material. The term “rosin” originated as a method of making a product used to lubricate violin bows. With cannabis, this method is incredibly versatile in that it can either be used with flowers or to clean up hash and kef into a full-melt hash oil. The result is a translucent, sappy, and sometimes shatter-like product. If executed correctly, rosin can rival the flavour, potency, and yield of other solvent-based extraction products.

Website: https://budhubexpress.ca/