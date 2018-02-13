Automotive Curtain Airbags Market 2018

Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Information Report, By Application (Torso, Head, Combo and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), by End Market (OEMs and Aftermarket) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The automotive industry has undergone various technological advancements in both, passenger and commercial vehicles, over the last couple of years. The global market has acknowledged these advancements while adopting these vehicles. Automotive curtain airbags is one of the recent technologies that have been developed by the automotive companies and has gained much attention. The automotive curtain airbag is has been developed to as an active safety system, meant for passenger safety, especially in the event of a collision. It is a feature which activates immediately at the time of a side impact crash, positioning from the top of the door rails above the side window. Several manufacturers have implemented this technology to avoid such circumstances keeping in mind, car safety.

The prominent players in the automotive curtain airbags market include Autoliv (Sweden), Takata Corporation (Japan), ZF TRW (US), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), Continental (Germany), Delphi (UK), Neaton (US), Nihon Plast (Japan) and Key Safety Systems (US).

There has been a rise in the adoption of automotive curtain airbags embedded vehicles, owing to this feature, which positively impacts the market for automotive curtain airbags. The rising safety concerns, due to the, particularly due to the rise in number of accidents, and government initiatives, also drive the market. The high cost of automotive curtain airbags embedded vehicles, and low disposable incomes in underdeveloped economies, hinder the market growth. The major trend for this market is growing sales of luxury vehicles. The global automotive curtain airbags market is expected to grow at ~15.1% CAGR, during forecast period.

The global automotive curtain airbags market segments are majorly based on applications, vehicle types, end market and region. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented as Torso, Head, Combo and Others. Torso and head have both accounted for the highest market share, in 2016, followed by combo. The vehicle type segments are passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles segment, have however, had the higher market share, the same year. On the basis of end market, the market has been segmented as OEMs, and aftermarket, of which, OEMs have registered the higher growth.

Region wise, the global automotive curtain airbags market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Policies regarding road safety in North America automotive curtain airbags market, has become the major growth driver. Europe, has been witnessing a rise in the sales of luxury vehicles, which has augmented the demand for automotive curtain airbags, here. Also, Germany, UK and France being the leading countries in Europe, has fuelled the growth of the market. Asia Pacific has registered the fastest growth of all economies, thus leading to the growth of the market in the region.

The report for Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

