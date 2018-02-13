Adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs prevent the adrenal cortex from producing biosynthesis of hormones such as androgen, estrogen, glucocorticoids, and mineralocorticoids. In the steroid synthesis pathway, one or more enzymes are blocked by the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs. These drugs are used for the treatment of prostate cancer, Cushing’s syndrome, and breast cancer. Adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs are also used as diagnostic tools to determine the cause of an illness or disorder such as in procedures to check pituitary function. They affect steroid production and are used for the treatment of cancer or tumor of adrenal cortex and also to check pituitary gland’s function. The adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs are also used when the adrenal cortex is overactive and not leading to cancer. Prostate cancer is the formation of a malignant tumor inside the prostate gland. In Cushing’s syndrome, there is an increased concentration of glucocorticoid hormone. Glucocorticoid hormone affects all the tissues and organs of the body. In breast cancer, there is a malignant growth that begins in the tissues of breasts.

Increase in prevalence of prostate cancer is driving the global adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2012, more than 1.1 million cases of prostate cancer were recorded which accounted for approximately 15% cases in men and approximately 8% of total new cases. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of Cushing’s syndrome boosts the demand for the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, approximately 10 to 15 people in a million are affected by Cushing’s syndrome every year. Increase in prevalence of breast cancer across the world, including developed as well as under-developed countries, drives the global adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market. According to the World Health Organization, 58% of deaths caused by breast cancer occur in under-developed or developing countries in the world. However, reduced awareness regarding the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs restrains the global adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market to an extent. There are only a few key players operating in the global adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market, thereby creating opportunities for new players to enter the market.

The global adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market can be segmented on the basis of dosage form, active ingredient type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of dosage form, the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market can be divided into tablets and capsules. Based on active ingredient type, the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market can be categorized into aminoglutethimide and metyrapone. In terms of disease type, the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market can be classified into prostate cancer, Cushing’s syndrome, and breast cancer, while by distribution channel, the market can be divided into the online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market can be divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading share of the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market in 2016 owing to rise in prevalence of prostate and breast cancer. Europe constituted the next leading share of the adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market in 2016 and is expected to expand during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, 89.7 in 100,000 women are suffering from breast cancer in Western Europe. The adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and Cushing’s syndrome in the region. The adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness regarding adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs. The adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market in Latin America looks promising during the forecast period.

Key players of global adrenal corticosteroid inhibitor drugs market include Novartis AG and HRA Pharma.

