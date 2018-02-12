The report on Transmission Repair Market by components (transmission filters, fluids, gaskets and seals, gears, clutch, pressure plates, axles, flywheels, oil pumps), repair type (transmission overhaul, transmission, general repair), vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Transmission Repair Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global transmission repair market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the transmission repair market worldwide.

The report segments the global transmission repair market on the basis of components, repair type, and vehicle type.

Global Transmission Repair Market by Components

Transmission Filters

Fluids

Gaskets and Seals

O-Rings

Gears

Clutch Plates

Pressure Plates

Axles

Flywheels

Oil Pumps

Global Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type

Transmission Overhaul

Transmission General Repair

Global Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Transmission Repair Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Continental

Borgwarner

Schaeffler

Allison Transmission

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aamco Transmissions

Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission

Mister Transmission

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care

